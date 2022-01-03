Tutti Frutti One Day Volume Reaches $2,904.00 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $41,374.93 and $2,904.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

