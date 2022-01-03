GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 115% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $500,328.75 and approximately $231.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 115% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007011 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

