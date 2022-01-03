Lithium Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and $2.08 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,281,923 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

