JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €90.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €90.00 ($102.27) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.50 ($102.84).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI traded down €0.64 ($0.73) on Monday, reaching €67.59 ($76.81). 2,237,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.