Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Up 83.3% in December

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0795 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.25%.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

