Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,264. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,914 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.