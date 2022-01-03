-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,211 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,988. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $31.62. 43,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,084. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

