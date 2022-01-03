Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

SAND traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,680. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

