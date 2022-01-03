Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 645,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $3,010,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

