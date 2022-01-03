Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,178,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.84. 51,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

