Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 184,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

