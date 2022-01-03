Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. 321,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

