Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

PM traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.51. 13,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,527. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

