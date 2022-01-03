BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 96.4% in December

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BMEZ stock traded up 0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 25.59. 153,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,102. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 22.60 and a 1-year high of 30.94.

