Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.31. 162,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,949. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

