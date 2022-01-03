136,028 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 0.7% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE:INFO traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.12. 31,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,500. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

