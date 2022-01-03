iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 132,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

