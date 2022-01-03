The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,147,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,076,000 after buying an additional 225,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.