Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $520.79. 76,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $409.73 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

