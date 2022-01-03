Davis R M Inc. Acquires 34,261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $50,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $228.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,121. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81.

