Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.63. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

