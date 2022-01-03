Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.40).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.05) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.05) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SDRY stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 277.50 ($3.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.46. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.64). The stock has a market cap of £227.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($499,258.86).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

