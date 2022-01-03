Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

