Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target at $46.58

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of PRRWF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

