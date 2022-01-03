Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

UNM traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 1,487,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,971. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

