Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 36.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 156.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 139,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $33.47. 64,105,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,790,531. NIO has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

