Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paya during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of Paya stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 719,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. Paya has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

