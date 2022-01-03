ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.99 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $76.57 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.57 or 0.08049045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.57 or 0.99940435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007278 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.