Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $344.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $263.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

