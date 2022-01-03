BitMart Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.12 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $59.19 million and $9.12 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BMX is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMart Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

