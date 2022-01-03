Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Rises By 100.0%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,187. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

