GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 97.9% in December

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

