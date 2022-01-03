GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 97.9% in December

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
GreenShift Company Profile
