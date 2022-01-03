Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KWAC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 79,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.