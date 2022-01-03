Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Expands By 100.0%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 44,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

