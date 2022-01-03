Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Increases By 100.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EBCOY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Separately, Citigroup raised Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

