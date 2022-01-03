SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 273,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

