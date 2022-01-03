Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.68. 320,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,938. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The firm has a market cap of C$272.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$268.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.