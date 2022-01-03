KickToken (KICK) Reaches Market Cap of $54.41 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $54.41 million and $204,466.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,823,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,149,705 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KICKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.