Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPGS remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Monday. 8,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

