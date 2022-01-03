iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $116.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

