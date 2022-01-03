Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0006

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $47,385.07 and approximately $26.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006992 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 78,434,025 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.