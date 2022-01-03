Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

