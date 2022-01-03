Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

