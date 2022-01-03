Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Americold Realty Trust worth $47,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

