Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVV traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.96. 105,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,349. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.16 and a twelve month high of $481.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

