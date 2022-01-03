Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,901.07. 8,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,803.55. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $441,035,426 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

