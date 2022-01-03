Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
HARP stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,391. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $261.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
