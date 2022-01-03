Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

HARP stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,391. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $261.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

