Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Sell

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.66. 42,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,852. The company has a market capitalization of $370.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

