American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.78.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $168.01. The company had a trading volume of 179,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,450. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

