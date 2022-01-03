American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.78.
AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $168.01. The company had a trading volume of 179,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,450. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
