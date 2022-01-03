SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €137.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €137.79 ($156.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up €1.34 ($1.52) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €124.90 ($141.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.48. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. SAP has a 52 week low of €100.08 ($113.73) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.